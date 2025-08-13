The Congress of Small Towns of Belarus and Russia has served as a powerful catalyst for the development of bilateral relations. Essentially, it stands as a unique platform for exchanging experiences and formulating strategic collaborations across business, culture, and education.

We will share where the participants visited and what agreements were reached.

Grodno and Nizhny Novgorod Regions Expand Cooperation

The Fourth Congress of Small Towns of Belarus and Russia is taking place simultaneously across several venues in the Grodno region. The primary goal of the forum participants is to exchange insights, showcase joint projects, and sign agreements to deepen collaboration.

The Alliance of Districts of the Grodno Region for Sustainable Development, established in 2021, laid the foundation for such meetings. Over the past four years, the parties have built a solid partnership in the fields of local governance, agriculture, economy, tourism, and youth policy.

Valentin Semenyako, Chair of the Permanent Commission of the Belarusian Chamber of Representatives:

“The main purpose of this congress is to complement the architecture of our bilateral relations. We are working across four key areas: local governance, the agricultural sector, business, and cultural-tourism, as well as youth engagement.”

Grodno Region shared its advancements in tourism, ecology, urban development, and citizen involvement in local initiatives.

Elena Pasyuta, Chair of the Grodno Regional Council of Deputies:

“The Russian Federation has adopted our experience in developing agro-ecotourism. Our approach to land management, including the removal of abandoned houses, also garnered interest.”

Special attention was given to the development of industry and human resources. Nizhny Novgorod guests visited enterprises across various districts, gaining detailed insights into the Belarusian colleagues’ practices.

Igor Norenkov, Chair of the Economics Committee of the Legislative Assembly of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia:

“All enterprises place significant emphasis on social responsibilities, focusing on the formation of strong workforce teams.”

Delegates discussed avenues for advancing social spheres, tourism, and economic ties between the two countries. Today, Smolenskaya is the third-largest trading partner after China and India.

As a result of the Fourth Congress of Small Towns of Grodno and Nizhny Novgorod regions, a series of agreements were signed, along with a roadmap for cooperation between the Youth Parliaments’ Association. The next congress will be held in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — in Bolshoye Boldino.