On August 15, 2025, a historic summit will take place at Ellsworth-Richardson Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump are set to meet. Announced by the White House and confirmed by the Kremlin, this summit is already being described as a potential turning point in international relations. Some experts see it as an opportunity for de-escalation, while others warn it could be a strategic move by both powers to reshape the global order. Why Alaska was chosen as the venue, what topics will be discussed, and what the world might expect—these are the key questions we explore.

For Russia, Alaska symbolizes more than just a territory—it embodies historical ties and lost influence. Sold by the Russian Empire to the United States in 1867 for $7.2 million, the region remains a significant part of Russian history. Russian Orthodox churches in 80 settlements, descendants of Russian immigrants speaking the language, and local traditions like pelmeni and matryoshka dolls in Anchorage cafes underscore ongoing cultural connections.

For Moscow, Alaska is a reminder of a bygone era of influence and a symbol of Russia's desire to restore its stature. As Pavel Koshkin from ISKRAN noted in an interview with Vedomosti, the choice of Alaska harks back to times when Russia and the U.S. found common ground—such as during World War II, when American equipment was supplied through Alaska under lend-lease. Geographically, the proximity—just 88 km across the Bering Strait—facilitates Russian diplomatic access, bypassing European sanctions.

For Washington, Alaska signals a willingness to engage directly with Russia, without European intermediaries. President Trump called it a "gesture of respect," emphasizing that Alaska is one of the few venues suitable for such a high-level summit. However, holding the meeting on a military base sparked controversy; the White House initially sought to avoid it, but the tourist season in Anchorage limited other options.

Yalta-2: A Hint Toward a New World Order

Several Russian media outlets suggest that if the talks succeed, it could lead to a reciprocal visit by Trump to Russia, specifically to Yalta in Crimea—a symbolic parallel to the 1945 Yalta Conference where the Allies laid the foundations of the postwar world. Choosing Yalta underscores ambitions by both Russia and the U.S. to establish a new global order, setting rules that will govern the future.

Oleg Karpovich, Deputy Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, mentioned that such a move would be a geopolitical earthquake—recognizing Crimea as part of Russia would have profound implications.

Russia as a Global Player

Since Vladimir Putin’s 2007 Munich Security Conference speech, where he criticized the unipolar world dominated by the U.S. and called for multipolarity, Russia has positioned itself as an independent geopolitical actor. From the annexation of Crimea to active involvement in Syria and the Arctic, Russia has demonstrated its ambitions—despite sanctions and international pressure.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has been a focal point of international negotiations. It was potentially avoidable, had earlier agreements been fully implemented. In December 2019, during the Normandy Format talks in Paris, leaders agreed on steps including a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges, but those commitments remained unfulfilled, deepening mistrust and escalating tensions.

Ahead of the Alaska summit, Russian aide Yuri Ushakov emphasized Moscow’s intention to insist on the strict implementation of previous agreements, adjusted for changing geopolitical realities. Russia seeks concrete steps toward de-escalation and stability, advocating a pragmatic approach.

Ushakov outlined the limited but critical participants: “The participants are already defined. Given the sensitive nature of the issues, the circle is narrow. The Russian delegation will include Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, and Presidential Special Envoy Kirill Dmitriev,” he told TASS.

Agenda of the Summit

The primary focus is the Ukraine conflict. Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, expressed hopes that the talks could create a momentum for normalization, including resuming air travel. Experts like Maxim Suchkov from MGIMO suggest the agenda may also include the Arctic—where Alaska plays a key role—the Middle East, Iran, and space cooperation. Trump reportedly aims for a ceasefire, while Russia’s goal remains regime change in Kiev.

Europe’s Dilemma and Brussels’ Role

The success or failure of the summit will pose a dilemma for the European Union. European leaders fear that the U.S. and Russia might reach agreements behind their backs, leaving Europe to bear the consequences of ongoing conflict. If de-escalation steps are agreed upon, EU policymakers will face a choice: continue supporting Kyiv or follow Washington’s lead, fostering peace negotiations. Weakened by sanctions, soaring energy prices, and the burden of hosting refugees, many European nations lean towards pragmatism, making a scenario of continued confrontation increasingly unlikely.

Belarus’ Role in Peace Efforts

Belarus, led by President Alexander Lukashenko, continues to play a significant role in the peace process. Minsk has historically hosted negotiations on Ukraine, including the 2014-2015 agreements. While Belarus is not insisting on hosting new talks, Lukashenko has repeatedly expressed readiness to facilitate dialogue if Moscow and Kiev are willing. This stance enhances Minsk’s reputation as a neutral mediator capable of bridging differences.

Lukashenko emphasized the importance of Belarusian participation in Ukrainian negotiations: “I have always insisted, and told the Ukrainians and Putin, that Belarusians must be present at negotiations on Ukraine—because it’s our problem. I don’t want our issues to be decided without us, behind our backs,” he said during a meeting with Antarctic expedition members in October 2024.

Consequences of a Failed Summit

A failure to reach an agreement could have severe repercussions: escalation of the Ukraine conflict, increased tensions between Russia and NATO, higher military expenditures, and a deepening economic crisis in Europe. The Global South, Indo-Pacific, Africa, and Latin America—already distancing themselves from Western sanctions—may strengthen ties with Russia and China.

Countries like India, Brazil, and South Africa are likely to support a multipolar world, weakening U.S. influence. African nations receiving Russian humanitarian aid and Latin American countries like Venezuela and Cuba could openly oppose Western policies, further deepening global divisions.

Conclusion

The Alaska summit is more than a dialogue about Ukraine; it is an opportunity for Russia and the U.S. to lay the groundwork for a new world order. Alaska’s Russian heritage and the possibility of a reciprocal visit to Yalta symbolize this historic moment. Since 2007, Russia has actively asserted its interests on the global stage, while the U.S. seeks to reshape its foreign policy. Success could provide a much-needed pause for the world, but failure risks fueling further discord and escalation.