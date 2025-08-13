Aleinik: Cooperation with Uzbekistan Opens Opportunities for Belarus to Enter Asian Markets

In early September, Belarus will host a delegation from Uzbekistan. As part of this visit, the III Belarus-Uzbek Women’s Forum will take place—an enduring tradition established two years ago at the initiative of the speakers of the upper chambers of the parliaments of both nations. This was announced by Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.

The first Women’s Forum, held in Minsk in 2023, culminated in the signing of 14 contracts valued at $29 million. A year later, at the second forum, 18 deals were concluded, amounting to $44 million. This year, the parties are preparing new agreements, including collaborations between universities, youth organizations, women’s associations, other civil society groups, and regional authorities of both countries.

II Belarus-Uzbek Women’s Forum

The leaders of Belarus and Uzbekistan have set an ambitious goal: to increase bilateral trade to $1 billion. The positive trajectory observed last year and during the first half of 2025 fosters hope that this target will soon be achieved.

Currently, around 100 Belarusian companies operate in Uzbekistan, while approximately 200 Uzbek enterprises are registered in Belarus. Additionally, 229 Uzbek firms are listed on the Belarusian Universal Trading Exchange.

"Good cooperation with Uzbekistan opens avenues for developing and deepening various facets of bilateral engagement with other Central and South Asian nations. For example, with Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan—these countries have long-standing friendly relations with Belarus," noted Sergei Aleinik.

Sergei Aleinik, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic

According to Aleinik, Uzbekistan represents a gateway for Belarusian products to penetrate the South Asian market. Recently, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov visited Uzbekistan, during which discussions took place regarding prospects for promoting Belarusian goods into Afghanistan.

A well-established transport and logistics hub has been created along the border between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan, enabling the export of products manufactured in Central Asia through Uzbekistan to the extensive Afghan market and beyond, reaching other South Asian countries.

By the end of 2024, Asia accounted for nearly 25% of Belarus’s total foreign trade turnover.

Belarus maintains strong and friendly relations with all Asian nations—China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia, Vietnam, and others.