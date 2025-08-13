Trump and Putin’s Meeting in Anchorage to Commence on August 15

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Anchorage, Alaska, is scheduled to begin on August 15 at 11:00 AM local time (10:00 PM Moscow time), according to TASS.

This information is derived from the timetable released by the White House press service. According to the schedule, President Trump will leave Anchorage at 5:45 PM local time (4:45 AM Moscow time on Saturday) and depart for Washington.

On August 15, the leaders of Russia and the United States will hold their first face-to-face talks since June 2021, when Putin met with then-U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva. Notably, Vladimir Putin will become the first Russian leader to visit Alaska in history.