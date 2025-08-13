3.72 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.49 BYN
Peskov: No Expectation of Document Signing Following Putin and Trump Meeting
The spokesperson for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, stated that no plans are in place for the signing of any documents as a result of the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. He reminded that the discussions at the Russian-American summit will focus primarily on resolving the crisis in Ukraine and added that President Putin and President Trump will outline the scope of agreements and understandings they are able to reach during their negotiations.
Meanwhile, Russia’s Presidential Special Envoy, Dmitriev, emphasized that it is crucial for Washington to hear Moscow’s position during the summit. The outcome of the Putin-Trump encounter, he asserted, will determine the level of global security, a view echoed by Hungary.
Peter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations, commented:
“The very fact of this meeting is good news, because as long as leaders of the world's major powers can speak to each other face to face, the chances of a third world war are significantly lower than when they do not. That is why it was extremely irresponsible and dangerous for the previous democratic U.S. president to refuse talks with the Russian leader. One thing is certain: for Europe’s future security, partnership with Russia is essential.”