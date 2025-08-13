Peskov: No Expectation of Document Signing Following Putin and Trump Meeting

The spokesperson for the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov, stated that no plans are in place for the signing of any documents as a result of the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. He reminded that the discussions at the Russian-American summit will focus primarily on resolving the crisis in Ukraine and added that President Putin and President Trump will outline the scope of agreements and understandings they are able to reach during their negotiations.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Presidential Special Envoy, Dmitriev, emphasized that it is crucial for Washington to hear Moscow’s position during the summit. The outcome of the Putin-Trump encounter, he asserted, will determine the level of global security, a view echoed by Hungary.

Peter Szijjártó, Hungary’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Economic Relations, commented: