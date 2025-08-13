Putin and Trump's Alaska talks program agreed upon

Preparations for the meeting between the presidents of Russia and the United States have entered the final phase, said Russian presidential aide for foreign policy Yuri Ushakov. The talks program has already been agreed upon.

The meeting will take place in Anchorage (Alaska) at the Elmendorf-Richardson military base.

Yuri Ushakov, aide to the Russian president:

"It is envisaged that everything will begin tomorrow, August 15, at approximately 11:30 local time with a conversation between Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and Donald Trump. This conversation will be held in a one-on-one format, naturally, with the participation of interpreters. Then there will be talks within the delegations, and these talks will continue over a working breakfast."

The composition of the Russian delegation has already been determined: Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. The delegation will also include Yuri Ushakov and the Russian President's Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign States Kirill Dmitriev.