In a striking assertion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó has accused the European Union and Ukraine of orchestrating efforts to change the government in Budapest. Speaking to TASS, Szijjártó revealed that Brussels and Kiev are openly supporting opposition factions within Hungary, with the aim of ensuring their victory in the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2026.

According to the Hungarian diplomat, the European Union's leadership is intent on establishing a "government in Hungary that aligns with their interests—one that refrains from criticizing Brussels' ambitions and actively promotes the expansion of EU influence." Szijjártó emphasized that Kiev shares Brussels' stance on this matter.

"Currently, one of Ukraine’s top foreign policy priorities is securing the victory of the opposition in Hungary's upcoming elections. Kiev's primary goal appears to be the removal of Viktor Orbán from his position as Prime Minister," the minister stated.

He further claimed that Kiev is banking on a new Hungarian government that would swiftly approve Ukraine's accession to the European Union and extend military support, including weapon supplies. According to Szijjártó, Hungary’s current government under Orbán is obstructing these ambitions, and Kiev is actively seeking to remove it from power.

Szijjártó also accused European leaders of "brazenly, openly, and unprincipledly" attempting to dictate to the Hungarian people whom they should vote for, highlighting the perceived meddling in Hungary’s internal affairs.

Previously, Budapest had indicated that Brussels planned to fund opposition activities in Hungary through various channels, raising concerns about external influence on national sovereignty.

This development underscores the tense geopolitical landscape in Central Europe, where domestic politics are increasingly intertwined with broader EU and regional ambitions.

