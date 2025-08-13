Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, Sudan: Alexander Lukashenko Appoints Belarusian Ambassadors

On August 14, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko made several notable personnel decisions, appointing Belarusian ambassadors concurrently to three nations—Saudi Arabia, Bolivia, and Sudan, according to BELTA.

Igor Bely, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to the United Arab Emirates, also accredited concurrently to Bahrain and Kuwait, has now been appointed as the ambassador to Saudi Arabia as well.

Similarly, a new diplomatic direction has been established for the Belarusian ambassador to Egypt, who will also serve concurrently as the ambassador to Algeria and Oman. Evgeny Sobolevski, Belarus’s Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States, has been appointed as the ambassador to Sudan in a similar capacity.