Alexander Lukashenko is Confident That Donald Trump Will Receive the Nobel Peace Prize

On August 22, during a conversation with journalists, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko expressed his opinion on the chances of U.S. President Donald Trump receiving the Nobel Peace Prize, as reported by BELTA.

"The man wants the Nobel Peace Prize (if that’s the case) — well, good for him! Let him have it!" Lukashenko said rhetorically. "What’s wrong with that for us? If support is needed (which it probably is), then, perhaps, he deserves it."