Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, arrived at the Kremlin to participate in the Victory Parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Great Patriotic War's victory, scheduled to take place on Red Square, reports the BELTA news agency.

Foreign dignitaries invited to the parade initially gathered at the Senate Palace. Following their arrival and meetings with the President of Russia, the delegations proceeded to a designated pavilion on Red Square for a brief waiting period. Subsequently, all heads of state ascended to the central tribune to observe the parade.

The parade was hosted by President Vladimir Putin of Russia. Belarusian servicemen participated by marching along the cobblestones of Moscow in formation. After the parade, the leaders laid wreaths at the Unknown Soldier's Tomb in Alexander Garden, near the Kremlin walls.

Following the festivities in Moscow, Alexander Lukashenko returned to Minsk to join, later that evening, a parade held in the Belarusian capital in celebration of the holiday.

Over twenty foreign leaders gathered in Moscow on May 9th. On the eve of the celebrations, a concert was held in the Andreevsky Hall within the Kremlin for the heads of delegations invited to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory. The event provided an opportunity for informal meetings of the leaders.