Alexander Lukashenko sends condolences in connection with victims of terrorist attack in India

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko sent condolences to the President of India Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the numerous human casualties of the terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"The Republic of Belarus strongly condemns the terrible terrorist attack near the city of Pahalgam, as a result of which civilians were killed and injured. There is no explanation or justification for this barbaric crime," the Head of State emphasized.