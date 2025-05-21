3.71 BYN
Alexander Lukashenko to Hold Meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is scheduled to meet with Liu Guozhong, Vice Premier of the State Council of China, reports BELTA.
On May 21, Liu Guozhong arrived in Belarus for a visit. He also serves as co-chairman of the Belarus-China Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.
In Minsk, the sixth session of this committee has already taken place, with the participation of Belarus’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Liu Guozhong. Several documents were signed following the meeting, including a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen investment cooperation in the digital economy, a protocol from the Commission of the State Committee on Science and Technology and the Ministry of Science and Technology of China outlining flagship projects for 2025-2026, and a resolution affirming the intention to designate 2026-2027 as the thematic years of industrial cooperation in Belarus-China relations.