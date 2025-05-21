Alexander Lukashenko to Hold Meeting with Vice Premier of the State Council of China

In Minsk, the sixth session of this committee has already taken place, with the participation of Belarus’s First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov and Liu Guozhong. Several documents were signed following the meeting, including a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen investment cooperation in the digital economy, a protocol from the Commission of the State Committee on Science and Technology and the Ministry of Science and Technology of China outlining flagship projects for 2025-2026, and a resolution affirming the intention to designate 2026-2027 as the thematic years of industrial cooperation in Belarus-China relations.