Lukashenko and Putin Plan to Meet Soon
The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is planning to meet with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in the near future to discuss the most important issues face-to-face. This was stated by TASS spokesperson for the Belarusian leader, Natalya Eismont.
Earlier, Lukashenko reported that he had a phone conversation with Putin on Sunday, July 27.
"Of course, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia always have matters to discuss. So to speak, a range of topics — both regarding bilateral relations and the international agenda," Natalya Eismont said.
According to her, the leaders did not discuss any program-specific issues during their phone call the day before. "There are topics that are better not to discuss over the phone at all. The Presidents will agree on a meeting soon and will discuss all the most important and serious issues face-to-face," Eismont added.