Lukashenko and Putin Plan to Meet Soon

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, is planning to meet with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, in the near future to discuss the most important issues face-to-face. This was stated by TASS spokesperson for the Belarusian leader, Natalya Eismont.

Earlier, Lukashenko reported that he had a phone conversation with Putin on Sunday, July 27.

"Of course, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia always have matters to discuss. So to speak, a range of topics — both regarding bilateral relations and the international agenda," Natalya Eismont said.