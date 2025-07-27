Approximately 100 Businessmen and Politicians Named in Epstein Case

Ghislaine Maxwell, an assistant to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealed to U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanch all known information about individuals connected to Epstein. This was reported on Saturday by the British newspaper The Daily Mail, according to TASS.

According to their information, the list includes about 100 businessmen and politicians, among them American entrepreneur Elon Musk and his brother Kimbal, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, former U.S. President Bill Clinton (who served from 1993 to 2001), and British Prince Andrew. Notably, Elon Musk has attracted public attention after claiming that some documents related to Epstein’s case were being concealed. Sources suggest that Musk himself is mentioned in those documents.

Last week, Maxwell had several meetings with the Deputy Attorney General. Due to her cooperation in the investigation, Maxwell was granted "limited immunity." The Daily Mail reports that authorities plan to transfer Maxwell from the federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida, due to growing concerns for her safety. "All parties involved in the case face threats to their lives," a source told the newspaper.