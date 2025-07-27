Two Israeli Human Rights Organizations Accuse Israel of Genocide in Gaza

Two leading human rights organizations based in Israel, Bezelem and Physicians for Human Rights, have accused Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. They stated that Western allies of Israel have a legal and moral obligation to put an end to it. This information was reported by BELTA, citing The Guardian.

In two separate reports published today, the organizations claimed that Israel has been attacking civilians in Gaza solely because of their Palestinian identity, causing serious, and in some cases irreparable, harm to Palestinian society.

"We see deliberate attacks on civilians aimed at the destruction of a group," said Yuli Novak, director of Bezelem, calling for urgent action.

The organizations also allege that "Western allies of Israel are complicit in the genocide and share responsibility for the suffering in Gaza."