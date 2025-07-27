3.70 BYN
Trump Declares New Deadline of 10-12 Days for Achieving Ceasefire in Ukraine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Donald Trump Shortens the Timeframe for Achieving a Ceasefire in Ukraine. The new ultimatum is 10 to 12 days. Trump stated: "There is no reason to wait; we simply see no progress."
On July 14, the U.S. President issued an ultimatum to Moscow demanding a peace agreement with Kiev. If the conditions are not met, he threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russian goods along with secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian energy resources.
The Kremlin announced that Putin will comment on Trump's statements if he deems it necessary.