Trump Declares New Deadline of 10-12 Days for Achieving Ceasefire in Ukraine

Donald Trump Shortens the Timeframe for Achieving a Ceasefire in Ukraine. The new ultimatum is 10 to 12 days. Trump stated: "There is no reason to wait; we simply see no progress."

On July 14, the U.S. President issued an ultimatum to Moscow demanding a peace agreement with Kiev. If the conditions are not met, he threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Russian goods along with secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian energy resources.