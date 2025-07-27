Lukashenko and Putin to Hold Personal Meeting to Discuss Key Issues

Belarusian-Russian cooperation is developing across all areas. It has been announced that Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin recently had a phone conversation.

The presidents of Belarus and Russia will soon agree on a meeting, during which they will discuss all the most important and serious issues face-to-face, stated Belarusian presidential press secretary Natalya Eismont.

Leaders always have topics to discuss, both regarding bilateral relations and the international agenda. According to reports, the presidents did not address core issues on their agenda during the recent phone call.

On July 28, negotiations took place at the Palace of Independence with the governor of the Tyumen Region. Focusing on direct contacts with regions helps strengthen the Union State and boosts trade.