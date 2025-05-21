Ambrazevich to represent Belarus at FAO and UNESCO

Yuri Ambrazevich, the Belarusian ambassador to the Holy See, has received additional diplomatic appointments, including the status of permanent representative to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and UNESCO. The corresponding personnel decision was made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, reported BELTA.

Yuri Ambrazevich has been appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Belarus to the Sovereign Military Order of the Hospitallers of St. John of Jerusalem, Rhodes, and Malta. He is also now the permanent representative of Belarus to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and other international organizations in Rome, as well as the permanent representative to UNESCO on a concurrent basis.