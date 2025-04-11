Belarus and Pakistan Remain Friends and Partners Despite Global Challenges - Statement by Lukashenko

Belarus and Pakistan continue to be good friends and reliable partners, despite global upheavals and security challenges. This statement was made by President Alexander Lukashenko on April 11 during a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a broad format, as reported by BELTA.

First and foremost, the head of state expressed his gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for accepting the invitation and visiting hospitable Belarus. The President also expressed regret that the visit did not take place in winter as originally planned. "However, on the other hand, this will provide an incentive for you to visit us again to witness the beauty of our snowy Belarusian forests," noted the Belarusian leader.

"I find it symbolic that we uphold traditions and have exchanged visits quite promptly, just as we did ten years ago with my friend and your brother Nawaz Sharif," said Alexander Lukashenko.