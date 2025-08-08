Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. He expressed his hope that the leaders of Russia and the United States will find a meaningful resolution through negotiations. Fico emphasized that the current agenda must prioritize the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict and the creation of conditions that prevent Western interference in any potential peace agreement.

"It is now widely acknowledged that Ukraine’s membership in NATO is impossible. Ukraine has been used by the West in an attempt to weaken Russia, which has not succeeded, and it seems Ukraine will have to pay a heavy price for this. Two things are most important: first, an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the senseless killing of Slavs; and second, preventing other Western actors from meddling in any possible ceasefire agreement. Eventually, the war will come to an end, and then you will see how those who hurled the most vile words at Russia will rush into this vast country, seeking opportunities for business."