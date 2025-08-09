New details are emerging about the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump: it is scheduled to take place in Anchorage on August 15, most likely in the early morning local time. Representatives from government security agencies, officials, and businesspeople are already converging on the city, with hotel prices soaring accordingly.

Although the European Union advocates for its right to be included in these talks, the participation of EU representatives and President Zelensky in any form remains unlikely at this stage. The American side is refraining from emphasizing the specific content of the forthcoming negotiations.

J.D. Vance, Vice President of the United States, stated:

"I believe President Donald Trump has made it clear — America has finished funding the war in Ukraine. We seek a peaceful resolution; we want to end the killings. But Americans are tired of spending their money and paying taxes into this senseless conflict. If Europeans wish to be more active and purchase weapons from American manufacturers, we have no objection. However, we will no longer finance this war ourselves."

On August 11, representatives from European foreign ministries will convene in Brussels to formulate the EU’s position, which they hope to present at the Anchorage negotiations.

Between August 9-10, intensive consultations took place among European capitals — Europe is demanding an immediate ceasefire without halting arms supplies to Kiev. This proposal, however, appears unlikely to be even considered at the Anchorage talks.