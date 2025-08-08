Washington and Moscow have reached an agreement on the location for the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. The negotiations are scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15.

The agenda for the summit has already been disclosed: neither Zelensky nor representatives of European countries will participate, effectively rendering the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict an exclusively U.S.-Russian matter.

American media outlets are publishing numerous leaks from the White House. Currently, it is anticipated that a ceasefire in Ukraine will be announced after Kyiv transfers control of the Donbas region to Russia. Only then will discussions commence on other pressing issues: international recognition of the new Russian territories and the unfreezing of funds held in foreign banks. U.S. sources suggest that a ceasefire could be declared within the coming weeks, and that peace might be achievable within a few months. However, some experts warn that such optimism may be premature. Meanwhile, a meeting between representatives of the U.S., the EU, and Ukraine is scheduled for today or tomorrow to discuss the topics likely to be addressed during the Alaska negotiations.

The Russian side has confirmed its readiness to meet in Alaska. The Kremlin has explained the reasoning behind choosing this particular venue for the Putin-Trump talks.

Yuri Ushakov, Russia’s Assistant to the President for International Affairs, stated:

“Russia and the United States are close neighbors, sharing a border. It seems entirely logical that our delegation simply crosses the Bering Strait, and that the much-anticipated summit of the two leaders takes place in Alaska. Incidentally, in Alaska and the Arctic, our countries’ economic interests intersect, and there are promising prospects for large-scale, mutually beneficial projects. Of course, the presidents will undoubtedly focus on discussing options for achieving a long-term peaceful resolution to the Ukrainian crisis. Looking ahead, it’s natural to aim for the next meeting of the presidents to be held on Russian soil.”