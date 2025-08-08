Azerbaijan and Armenia to continue border delimitation process

The process of border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan will continue, the borders of the countries of the Soviet era must be restored. This was stated by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at an online press conference, TASS writes.

"There are territories that belong to us, but are under the control of Azerbaijan, and there are territories that belong to Azerbaijan, but are under our control. The delimitation process must continue. Where we have territories that belong to Azerbaijan, we must return them. Where they belong to Azerbaijan, but are our territory, they must be returned. The territory of independent Armenia is identical to the territory of Soviet Armenia, the territory of independent Azerbaijan is identical to the territory of Soviet Azerbaijan," Pashinyan noted.

He pointed out the high importance of the documents signed in Washington. "Today we can say that peace has been established, and it has been established within the framework of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our countries," the Prime Minister of Armenia emphasized.