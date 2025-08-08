3.71 BYN
Ukrainians Trapped at Georgia-Russia Border
Text by:Editorial office news.by
While Kiev is making every effort to engage in negotiations, it seems to be neglecting its own people. Tbilisi has accused Ukraine of refusing to repatriate 87 Ukrainians stranded at the Georgia-Russia border.
It is reported that some of them are individuals who served sentences in Russian prisons for serious crimes. All Ukrainian citizens are experiencing issues with their documents, which is why they remain in the neutral zone.
The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Georgia stated that multiple meetings have been held with representatives from Kiev, but none have been successful. Ukraine has no intention of returning its citizens. Recently, 15 of those left behind organized a hunger strike to draw attention to their plight.