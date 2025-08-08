3.71 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.49 BYN
London Police Arrest Participants in Pro-Palestinian Demonstration
Text by:Editorial office news.by
London Police Arrest Participants in Pro-Palestinian Demonstrationnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18bcdd4e-ef3f-4bf3-bb90-b174b96e52ec/conversions/409530a2-f6ee-4810-b586-b5f529a72d35-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18bcdd4e-ef3f-4bf3-bb90-b174b96e52ec/conversions/409530a2-f6ee-4810-b586-b5f529a72d35-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18bcdd4e-ef3f-4bf3-bb90-b174b96e52ec/conversions/409530a2-f6ee-4810-b586-b5f529a72d35-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/18bcdd4e-ef3f-4bf3-bb90-b174b96e52ec/conversions/409530a2-f6ee-4810-b586-b5f529a72d35-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
A peaceful protest in London resulted in mass arrests. Over 450 participants were detained as part of a crackdown aimed at banning pro-Palestinian protests.
The entire protest consisted of demonstrators holding signs in support of the banned movement "Action for Palestine." The police, under orders from Downing Street, considered this sufficient grounds to detain the activists. Even an 81-year-old woman was taken into custody.
A similar approach to freedom of assembly was demonstrated by Paris police — clashes erupted after law enforcement dispersed a group of pro-Palestinian protesters. Activists attempted to urge French authorities to impose sanctions on Israel and to recognize the Palestinian state.