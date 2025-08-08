3.71 BYN
Radioactive water from nuclear weapons base leaks into sea in UK
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Radioactive water from a nuclear weapons base leaked into the sea in western Scotland due to deterioration of water pipes, RIA Novosti reports with reference to The Guardian.
"The regulator has established that radioactive material leaked into Loch Long Bay, located near Glasgow in western Scotland, because the Royal Navy failed to properly maintain a network of 1,500 water pipes at the base," the article says.
The publication notes that according to documents collected by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, the service life of the arsenal's pipeline network had already expired at the time of the leaks.