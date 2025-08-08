The planned summit in Alaska has caused panic in Kiev and among its allies. The New York Times reports that Zelensky rejected Donald Trump’s proposal to resolve the conflict through territorial exchanges. The U.S. President previously stated that Ukraine would have to accept these terms, claiming they would benefit both sides. However, Zelensky’s firm refusal to accept this offer, as noted by The New York Times, risks once again alienating Kyiv from Trump, who has made resolving the Ukrainian conflict a central goal of his foreign policy.

Meetings in the UK: Acknowledgment of a Consultative Summit between the U.S., Ukraine, and the UK