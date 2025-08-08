3.71 BYN
Zelensky Unprepared for Future Meeting Between Putin and Trump
The planned summit in Alaska has caused panic in Kiev and among its allies. The New York Times reports that Zelensky rejected Donald Trump’s proposal to resolve the conflict through territorial exchanges. The U.S. President previously stated that Ukraine would have to accept these terms, claiming they would benefit both sides. However, Zelensky’s firm refusal to accept this offer, as noted by The New York Times, risks once again alienating Kyiv from Trump, who has made resolving the Ukrainian conflict a central goal of his foreign policy.
Meetings in the UK: Acknowledgment of a Consultative Summit between the U.S., Ukraine, and the UK
Meanwhile, the UK’s Foreign Office announced a meeting scheduled for August 10th among national security advisors from the United States, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. The main topics will include the upcoming Putin-Trump summit and their respective positions regarding the resolution of the conflict. Washington has chosen not to offend European and Ukrainian officials by ignoring their perspectives. Nevertheless, the actual outcomes and decisions concerning Ukraine are expected to be made during the Alaska summit on August 15th, involving Russia and the United States.