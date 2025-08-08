3.71 BYN
Number of Crimes Against Christians in France Rising
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The number of crimes committed against Christians in France has increased by 13% over the past year, according to the French Ministry of the Interior.
The steadily growing number of attacks on churches and clergy across the country has caused serious concern among many believers and human rights activists, who are describing this as a surge in Christianity phobia. Incidents include physical violence against priests and parishioners, threats, insults, disruption of religious services, thefts, arson, desecration of churches and sacred sites.
The Ministry has instructed law enforcement agencies and local prefects to strengthen the security of Christian religious sites.