Meteorite That Fell on a House in the USA Is Older Than the Earth

The meteorite that struck a house in the United States is older than our planet. This was confirmed by planetary geologists who examined its fragments. According to their findings, the meteorite formed approximately 470 million years ago in the asteroid belt located between Mars and Jupiter.

The bolide streaked toward Earth at a velocity of about 1 kilometer per second—equivalent to traversing ten football fields in just one second. The actual impact, which occurred in late June in the state of Georgia, remains an anomaly. At that time, a fragment of the meteorite pierced through the roof of a house.