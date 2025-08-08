The negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska are seen as a slow defeat for Ukraine. This assessment was provided by CNN.

It is emphasized that the situation around the talks has developed in favor of Moscow. Additionally, there is mention of Russian military successes on the front lines. Furthermore, the threat of sanctions that Trump had previously hinted at for Putin has now dissipated. Meanwhile, President Zelensky faces numerous problems, one of the main being discontent among his own military forces.