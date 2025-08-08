Moscow does not exclude the possibility that Kiev may carry out provocations and terrorist acts to escalate the situation ahead of the upcoming meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry Special Envoy Rodion Miroshnik.

According to him, the increasing number of attacks on civilian targets by Kiev demonstrates its attitude toward the upcoming negotiations. Many experts share this view, emphasizing that the Ukrainian side will do everything possible to sabotage the summit of Russian and U.S. leaders in Alaska. European leaders are also showing signs of nerves.

Nigel Gould-Davis, Senior Research Fellow on Russia and Eurasia at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, commented:

"Where is Europe in all of this? Europe should be concerned and, essentially, shaken by this recent turn of events. In the worst case, Europe may indeed have to adopt a completely different policy regarding the war than Washington. This could have more serious consequences for the transatlantic alliance. But, of course, this would be the worst-case scenario. Both Europe and European leaders will do everything possible over the next week to ensure that whatever results are achieved in Alaska do not lead Trump to side with Putin."

The presidents of France, Finland, as well as the prime ministers of Italy, Poland, and Britain, along with the German Chancellor and the Head of the European Commission, have already issued a joint statement. They urged Trump to conduct negotiations solely under a ceasefire, defending the "vital security interests of Ukraine and Europe." The document states that the EU is categorically against ceding any territories to Russia, and negotiations should focus on the existing front-line.