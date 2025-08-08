Poland Accused of Misuse of EU Funds

Warsaw has been accused of misusing funds allocated from the European Union's funds, which were designated for the Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's government to aid recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Overall, Poland applied for 60 billion euros. The scandal primarily concerns 280 million euros allocated to support the hotel industry, which suffered losses due to COVID restrictions. Applications from sector businesses were posted on a dedicated website, but the service has since become inaccessible. Media revealed that some of the money was spent on yachts, saunas, solariums, bridge games, and furniture for Polish officials. Now, the European Commission is demanding explanations as to why some funds were used improperly.