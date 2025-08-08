Alexander Lukashenko Reaffirms Belarus' Commitment to Foster Relations with Ecuador

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has reaffirmed his country's dedication to exploring and expanding the rich potential of bilateral relations with Ecuador.

In a congratulatory message to Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa on the occasion of the nation's Independence Day, the Belarusian leader extended his warm wishes, as announced by the press service of the Belarusian presidency.

The head of state highlighted the recent revitalization of political dialogue between Minsk and Quito and underscored his firm intention to pursue a course aimed at unlocking the full promise of Belarusian-Ecuadorian cooperation.

"I am confident that the complementarity of our economies and our shared aspiration to diversify through the development of new industries and the strengthening of trade ties will enable us to significantly increase our bilateral trade volume," the message read.

Considering Ecuador’s participation in Eurasian integration unions, President Lukashenko assured that Belarus can be relied upon as a stable and dependable partner—not only in political and trade-economic spheres but also in scientific, technological, and humanitarian collaborations, the leader emphasized.