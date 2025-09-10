3.64 BYN
Belarus Ready to Stand by Trump and Help in His Mission to Establish Peace
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko has stated that the task of the Belarusian side is to stand next to U.S. President Donald Trump and help him in his mission to establish peace. This matter was discussed during a meeting between the Belarusian leader and Belarus' Permanent Representative to the UN Valentin Rybakov, BelTA reports.
"Our main task is to stand next to Trump and help him in his mission of peace-building. It makes little difference whether he stopped seven wars and conflicts or six. But he really, like no other (US - editor's note) President, he is actually committed in ensuring that these wars do not happen. And his main task is the war in Ukraine (the resolution of this conflict - editor's note). For us, this is the most important direction. Therefore, we must support his aspirations in every possible way. And I will ask you not only not to move away from this issue, but to do everything to ensure that it does not come to nothing," the head of state said.