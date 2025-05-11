The schedule at the Palace of Independence for May is indeed filled with a dense international agenda. Not even a week has passed before we welcome more distinguished guests from abroad. Just a few days ago, it was an African delegation; now, we are hosting partners from Southeast Asia. And these are not just partners—they are close friends. Vietnam, in particular, epitomizes a friendship tested and strengthened over time. Our histories have been intertwined since the Soviet era, and as our relations flourish once more, the bonds remain resilient and vital.

What do we know about today’s Vietnam? It is clear that it is no longer merely a land of rice paddies (though, by the way, it cultivates around one and a half thousand varieties). Increasingly, this Asian nation is spoken of as an open economy with some of the highest growth rates—predicted to lead the world in per capita GDP growth over the next decade—and record-breaking levels of investment. Through prudent investment policies, Vietnam has established itself as a global textile hub; today, it ranks as the third-largest exporter of finished clothing worldwide and the second-largest producer of smartphones.

The country’s economic achievements, the complementary nature of our economies, and—most importantly—the enduring political friendship that has lasted for decades all predetermine the mutual benefits of our cooperation.

Recently, we have seen active diplomatic contacts: the Prime Minister of Belarus visited Vietnam; parliamentary-level negotiations took place; and just recently, our government delegation, led by a Vice Prime Minister, traveled to Hanoi. Asia is, of course, a distant and challenging region to operate in.

Nevertheless, we have succeeded in establishing—and, importantly, maintaining—an assembly of MAZ trucks there, a manufacturing venture exclusive to this region. We aim to expand this collaboration into neighboring markets. The competition is fierce—just consider China’s formidable presence. However, by increasing localization and leveraging the opportunities provided by the free trade zones—available both in Vietnam and within the Eurasian Economic Union—our prospects grow significantly.

One of the major logistical hurdles remains the vast distance between Minsk and Hanoi. Some goods take up to 90 days to reach Asia! Finding better logistics solutions and shortening this transit time are now crucial topics on our agenda. Equally challenging are the issues surrounding settlement calculations amid sanctions—these are serious obstacles for us.