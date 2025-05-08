3.68 BYN
Belarusian President Claims Russia Has Long Been Ready for a Peace Treaty with Ukraine
President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated in Moscow to the American television channel NBC that Russia is prepared not just for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but for a comprehensive peace agreement. BELTA reports.
When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should now agree to a ceasefire, Lukashenko responded:
"President Putin doesn't owe anything to anyone, just so you understand. That's the first point. As for the ceasefire, I can express it in his words. We last discussed this in Volgograd. They are ready for it. Russia has long been prepared not just for a ceasefire but for a full peace," he said.
He added: "The issue is not with Russia. Therefore, we need to understand the other side. As far as I know, once the Americans and Ukrainians decide that peace is needed, Europeans will step in, and peace will come."
The Belarusian leader expressed confidence that the path to peace depends largely on the decisions made by the involved parties and the readiness of the international community to support such a resolution.