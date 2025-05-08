Belarusian President Claims Russia Has Long Been Ready for a Peace Treaty with Ukraine

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated in Moscow to the American television channel NBC that Russia is prepared not just for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but for a comprehensive peace agreement. BELTA reports.

When asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin should now agree to a ceasefire, Lukashenko responded:

"President Putin doesn't owe anything to anyone, just so you understand. That's the first point. As for the ceasefire, I can express it in his words. We last discussed this in Volgograd. They are ready for it. Russia has long been prepared not just for a ceasefire but for a full peace," he said.

He added: "The issue is not with Russia. Therefore, we need to understand the other side. As far as I know, once the Americans and Ukrainians decide that peace is needed, Europeans will step in, and peace will come."