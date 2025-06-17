Electricity production in Latvia decreases by 19.4%

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5c3517c-00e9-4acc-81b4-1d3c41f523d1/conversions/44a97549-c1d8-4911-9847-345795845f83-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5c3517c-00e9-4acc-81b4-1d3c41f523d1/conversions/44a97549-c1d8-4911-9847-345795845f83-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5c3517c-00e9-4acc-81b4-1d3c41f523d1/conversions/44a97549-c1d8-4911-9847-345795845f83-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c5c3517c-00e9-4acc-81b4-1d3c41f523d1/conversions/44a97549-c1d8-4911-9847-345795845f83-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Electricity production in Latvia in the first 5 months of 2025 decreased by almost 19.4% compared to the same period in 2024.

Hydropower was hit sharply: a 36.5% drop. Gas generation fell by almost 9%, wind - by 13%. These figures indicate the direct consequences of the break with BRELL, which Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia decided to leave by disconnecting from Belarus and Russia.