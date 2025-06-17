3.78 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.43 BYN
Electricity production in Latvia decreases by 19.4%
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Electricity production in Latvia in the first 5 months of 2025 decreased by almost 19.4% compared to the same period in 2024.
Hydropower was hit sharply: a 36.5% drop. Gas generation fell by almost 9%, wind - by 13%. These figures indicate the direct consequences of the break with BRELL, which Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia decided to leave by disconnecting from Belarus and Russia.
Instead, the Baltic countries joined the European power grid system. Subsequently, electricity tariffs in these countries began to rise sharply - by 2 or even 3 times.