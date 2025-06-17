External Pressure from Western Countries Stimulates EAEU Growth

"Changes in geopolitical and geo-economic pressure stimulated the development of the union, because countries that were not subject to sanctions received additional potential earnings through parallel imports, the organization of supply chains. For the countries that were subject to sanctions, this became an additional incentive to develop their domestic production, imports substitution of goods, and to move away from dependence on the dollar. Therefore, the situation here is twofold. On the one hand, this storm in international relations became a serious impetus for the development of the Eurasian Economic Union, and the main risk is that not all countries that are part of the union are now in the same position in terms of the global economy," said Sergey Rekeda, Director General of Center for Study of Integration Prospects (Russia).