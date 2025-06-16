"The world is going through a polarization, and it has become clear that we cannot sit back, we cannot express a neutral attitude and avoid interfering. China has really suffered greatly from the deterioration of the situation in Europe, because logistics flows and transportation have worsened, and China is an export-oriented country. As a result, China, together with its partners - Russia and Belarus - is beginning to rethink the recent global situation. We see that our positions coincide in many ways. Firstly, these three countries advocate multipolarity, which is expressed primarily in the fact that each state has the right to self-determination, to its own existence, the existence of own ideals. China, Belarus and Russia also prioritize conservative ideals that is, the values of family, history, and the statehood. In this sense, we are becoming very close," noted Alexey Maslov.