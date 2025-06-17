Zelensky Fails to Secure Support at G7 Summit

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c963525-2ed1-48f0-94ff-743a4cd72b1d/conversions/5b8e2464-fb5c-4caf-8218-fae6e1f64070-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c963525-2ed1-48f0-94ff-743a4cd72b1d/conversions/5b8e2464-fb5c-4caf-8218-fae6e1f64070-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c963525-2ed1-48f0-94ff-743a4cd72b1d/conversions/5b8e2464-fb5c-4caf-8218-fae6e1f64070-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8c963525-2ed1-48f0-94ff-743a4cd72b1d/conversions/5b8e2464-fb5c-4caf-8218-fae6e1f64070-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

A complete failure - this is how the Wall Street Journal assessed Vladimir Zelensky's trip to the G7 summit in Canada.

He left the event early, without securing support. U.S. President Donald Trump did not meet with him and also left early.

The publication's journalists note that some Western officials are afraid of the U.S. getting closer to Russia and reducing the amount of aid to Kiev.

The rest of the West is not eager to sponsor the Kiev regime. Zelensky again asked for money, saying that Kiev needs to be allocated $40 billion annually, but the attempt failed.