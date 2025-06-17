EU Intends to Introduce Concessions for Military-Industrial Complex

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b748087-0858-47bc-97de-825b30bb2f24/conversions/63afb265-a69f-45a7-a554-d4e16c73fbf5-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b748087-0858-47bc-97de-825b30bb2f24/conversions/63afb265-a69f-45a7-a554-d4e16c73fbf5-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b748087-0858-47bc-97de-825b30bb2f24/conversions/63afb265-a69f-45a7-a554-d4e16c73fbf5-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/5b748087-0858-47bc-97de-825b30bb2f24/conversions/63afb265-a69f-45a7-a554-d4e16c73fbf5-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Commission has proposed to amend EU legislation and simplify standards for weapons production.

It is planned to oblige the authorities of the member states of the community to make decisions on the approval or rejection of new military production projects within a maximum of 60 days, whereas now this process can take even several years.