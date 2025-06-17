3.78 BYN
EU Intends to Introduce Concessions for Military-Industrial Complex
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Commission has proposed to amend EU legislation and simplify standards for weapons production.
It is planned to oblige the authorities of the member states of the community to make decisions on the approval or rejection of new military production projects within a maximum of 60 days, whereas now this process can take even several years.
In addition, the European Commission has issued a special instruction according to which there are no restrictions in the EU countries on investments in the large-scale production of weapons and ammunition, with the exception of several types of weapons prohibited by international conventions.