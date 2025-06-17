Belarus' Export of Medical Services Increased by 15% in January-April

The export of Belarusian medical services for 4 months of 2025 showed a 15% increase. Doctors earned over 14 million dollars on the provision of services to foreigners (citizens of 137 countries).

As for prices, they are much lower in comparison with European countries. In the field of traumatology and orthopedics, they are on average 62% lower, in the field of cardiology - 48%. At the same level in the field of neurology and neurosurgery, the treatment of oncological diseases in Belarus is on average 44% lower. This makes Belarusian medicine attractive for inbound tourism.