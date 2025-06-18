3.78 BYN
Ukraine Plans to Draft Youth and Women into Armed Forces
Text by:Editorial office news.by
President Zelensky has once again raised the issue of mobilizing 18-year-olds. According to him, it is precisely because Kiev is reluctant to take such a step that the West refuses to impose harsher sanctions against Russia. He also added that Kiev is capable of mobilizing up to 27,000 people per month.
Ukrainian authorities are already implementing measures to attract youth and women into the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and this policy is set to expand to include mandatory conscription. Supporting this scenario is a recent draft law submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. The document proposes transferring intelligence agency personnel directly into the Ukrainian military.