Trump Extends TikTok ban suspension in United States for 90 Days

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended the postponement of the TikTok platform’s ban on U.S. territory for an additional 90 days, signing an official order to that effect. This was stated in a published statement by White House Press Secretary Caroline Leavitt, reports TASS.

"This week, President Trump will sign an additional order to allow TikTok to continue operating. As President Trump has repeatedly said, he does not want TikTok to cease functioning. This extension will last for 90 days, during which the U.S. administration will work to finalize a deal that allows Americans to continue using TikTok," the statement reads.

Nearly five months have passed since the law came into effect, mandating that TikTok be banned in the United States unless its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, sells the platform. On January 20, following his inauguration, Trump signed an executive order delaying TikTok's ban for at least 75 days.

In early April, Trump announced the latest extension of the platform’s suspension. At that time, his administration reached an agreement with TikTok whereby the platform’s operations in the United States would be transferred to a new company, controlled and managed predominantly by American investors. However, following the imposition of high tariffs by the U.S. president, ByteDance informed the White House that it would not approve the deal until trade issues were resolved.

Previously, Trump expressed a "warm attitude" toward TikTok, noting that the voices of its young American users contributed significantly to his victory in the last presidential election in November. Earlier, Liu Pengyu, spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, compared the situation surrounding a potential TikTok ban in the U.S. to a form of looting.