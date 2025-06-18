3.78 BYN
Russia Ready to Act Mediator in Iran-Israel Conflict
Russia has expressed its readiness to serve as a mediator in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict. This was confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a conversation with the UAE's leader, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin press service reported.
The swift cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran is an imperative. “There is a need to intensify political and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes concerning Iran’s nuclear program,” the statement emphasized.
Another notable development: the “European three” (comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) is prepared to continue negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear activities. This was announced by Germany’s Foreign Minister during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart.
U.S. President Donald Trump is reluctant to involve America in Israeli strikes against Iran and aims to avoid entering the conflict altogether. This was reported by The Washington Post, citing American officials. Trump’s primary stance on this and most other conflicts is to “trade, not fight,” emphasizing a desire to avoid escalation and pursue diplomatic solutions.