Russia Ready to Act Mediator in Iran-Israel Conflict

Russia has expressed its readiness to serve as a mediator in the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict. This was confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a conversation with the UAE's leader, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Kremlin press service reported.

The swift cessation of hostilities between Israel and Iran is an imperative. “There is a need to intensify political and diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving disputes concerning Iran’s nuclear program,” the statement emphasized.

Another notable development: the “European three” (comprising the United Kingdom, Germany, and France) is prepared to continue negotiations with Iran regarding its nuclear activities. This was announced by Germany’s Foreign Minister during a joint press conference with his Jordanian counterpart.