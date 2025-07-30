3.67 BYN
3.02 BYN
3.49 BYN
Belarusian President on EU Sanctions: Strategy of ‘Democratization Through Sanctions’ Failed
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarusian President on EU Sanctions: Strategy of ‘Democratization Through Sanctions’ Failednews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e8d307e4-38b6-4367-af9f-8b25836d849c/conversions/5ab3f193-fcab-4104-a92d-20d8ee110f6f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e8d307e4-38b6-4367-af9f-8b25836d849c/conversions/5ab3f193-fcab-4104-a92d-20d8ee110f6f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e8d307e4-38b6-4367-af9f-8b25836d849c/conversions/5ab3f193-fcab-4104-a92d-20d8ee110f6f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e8d307e4-38b6-4367-af9f-8b25836d849c/conversions/5ab3f193-fcab-4104-a92d-20d8ee110f6f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko addressed the issue of EU sanctions during a meeting with leaders of Belarusian diplomatic missions, reports BELTA.
"Since 2020, the European Union has issued as many as 18 sanction packages. However, the pace has slowed over time. In 2022, they adopted five, then four, then three. In 2025, so far, only one package. Do they have nothing more to ban? Or have they realized they are shooting themselves in the foot? Probably both," stated the head of state.
"The strategy of ‘democratization through sanctions’ has failed. Soon, you will see competition among new concepts. There should be voices of reason among those you work with," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko.