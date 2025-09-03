3.70 BYN
Expert on Media Reaction to Beijing Parade: The West Is Afraid of China's Military Potential
The display of China's military power at the parade on September 3rd caused serious concern in the West, which triggered a hysterical reaction from European media.
Andrey Manoilo, political scientist, professor at Moscow State University named after M.V. Lomonosov (Russia):
"The reaction of Western mass media to the victory parade in China was generally expected and predictable. Western media did not anticipate such military strength, which was demonstrated at this parade, nor did they expect that leaders from almost the entire non-Western world would attend. In this regard, the West was scared. And this very fear was projected into the publications of mass media — from the largest Western newspapers to TV channels and news agencies. The reaction itself is hysterical; it is indeed hysteria, driven by the fact that Western observers saw quite a different picture than what they expected. They were expecting to see something weak and archaic, but instead, they saw a serious offensive potential."