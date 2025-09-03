"The reaction of Western mass media to the victory parade in China was generally expected and predictable. Western media did not anticipate such military strength, which was demonstrated at this parade, nor did they expect that leaders from almost the entire non-Western world would attend. In this regard, the West was scared. And this very fear was projected into the publications of mass media — from the largest Western newspapers to TV channels and news agencies. The reaction itself is hysterical; it is indeed hysteria, driven by the fact that Western observers saw quite a different picture than what they expected. They were expecting to see something weak and archaic, but instead, they saw a serious offensive potential."