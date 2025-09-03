The "coalition of the willing" is calling US President Donald Trump. It is unclear what they will report on. The Paris summit on security guarantees for Kiev ended without result.

There is no agreement in the coalition. Thus, as reported by the Financial Times, some countries have declared their readiness to send troops to Ukraine, including Great Britain.

Others are against this step, for example, Italy. Most countries have not yet decided, Germany is on this list.

It is also reported that US Presidential Special Envoy Witkoff left the meeting of the "coalition of the willing" just 20 minutes after it began. However, he returned to the call to Trump.