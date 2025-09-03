Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó stated that Europe has been isolated from Russia, the United States, and China, suffering losses due to the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen, reports BELTA.

"Regarding the European economy, I can say that Brussels has isolated it. It has isolated the European economy from America through the worst customs agreement in the world. It has isolated the European economy from China by employing a completely senseless ideological approach. It has isolated the European economy from Russia through sanctions," the Hungarian diplomat pointed out.

According to him, the European Commission under von der Leyen has caused more harm to the European economy than any previous commission.

He emphasized that Brussels' policies in recent years have led to extremely weak competitiveness of the European economy.