U.S. Ends Support Programs for Baltic States

The United States has decided to terminate support programs in the security sector for EU countries bordering Russia — Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

According to The Washington Post, the Pentagon informed European diplomats about the cessation of funding for training and equipping military forces in Eastern European countries.

This means that funding will be reduced by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Bloomberg, citing the White House, reports that this move is part of Trump’s plan to force Europe to take more responsibility for defense. However, the authorities of the Baltic states were caught completely off guard by these developments.